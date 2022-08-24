Russian Aerospace Forces Destroy Camp of Nusra Terrorists Involved in Idlib Shelling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the Nusra Front (banned in Russia) terrorist camp involved in the shelling of the province of Idlib, eliminated the communications center, the headquarters and the weapons depot, Maj. Gen.

Oleg Egorov, eputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the camp of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists involved in the shelling of settlements in the Khan Shaykhun and Sarakab regions of the province of Idlib. The communications center and headquarters of the militants, as well as the artillery ammunition depot, were eliminated," Egorov said at a briefing.