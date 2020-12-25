Russian Aerospace Forces Got 1st Batch-Produced 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighter - Source

The first batch-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian aerospace forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The first batch-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian aerospace forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday.

"The first batch-produced Syu-57 was delivered to the Russian aerospace forces," the source said.