UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aerospace Forces Got 1st Batch-Produced 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighter - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces Got 1st Batch-Produced 5th-Generation Su-57 Fighter - Source

The first batch-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian aerospace forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The first batch-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian aerospace forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Friday.

"The first batch-produced Syu-57 was delivered to the Russian aerospace forces," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Israeli strikes on Syria kill six: monitor

3 minutes ago

PTI delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tribute

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 29,018 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Economy Ministry Revises Up Forecast for 2 ..

5 minutes ago

SpaceX CEO Musk Hints Starlink Satellite Internet ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l Agencies Must Not Ignore Kiev's Policy on Cr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.