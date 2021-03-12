UrduPoint.com
Russian Aerospace Forces Got New MiG-35S Fighters - Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:09 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces Got New MiG-35S Fighters - Armed Forces

The Russian aerospace forces have received new MiG-35S multifunction fighters, according to the armed forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Russian aerospace forces have received new MiG-35S multifunction fighters, according to the armed forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda.

The MiG-35S were delivered to the aerospace forces under a state defense contract ahead of schedule, the newspaper said.

