Russian Aerospace Forces Got New MiG-35S Fighters - Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Russian aerospace forces have received new MiG-35S multifunction fighters, according to the armed forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda.
The MiG-35S were delivered to the aerospace forces under a state defense contract ahead of schedule, the newspaper said.