Russian Aerospace Forces Hit 69 Ukrainian Military Facilities Overnight - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russian aerospace forces hit 69 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including four command posts and four anti-aircraft missile systems, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"On the night of March 19, Russian operational-tactical, army and unmanned aircraft hit 69 military facilities of Ukraine.

Among them were four command posts, including those of a brigade senior management in the settlement of Zabuyannya, four anti-aircraft missile systems, including three S-300s and one Buk-M1," Konashenkov said.

He also stressed that the Russian armed forces hit one radar station for guidance and target designation, three multiple rocket launchers, 12 depots of missiles and artillery weapons, as well as 43 sites of military equipment accumulation.

In addition, Russian air defense shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, Konashenkov said.

