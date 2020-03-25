UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aerospace Forces Pilots Start Flying Su-57 Fighters - Krasnaya Zvezda Newspaper

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:30 AM

Russian Aerospace Forces Pilots Start Flying Su-57 Fighters - Krasnaya Zvezda Newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian Aerospace Forces pilots have begun flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighters in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Armed Forces' newspaper, wrote Wednesday.

Previously, only Sukhoi Design Bureau testers flew Su-57 jets.

The Su-57 planes completed flight missions with practice of elements of single and group pilotage, air combat and combat use. Flights were carried out including with high overloads, as well as at maximum speed and altitude, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

Russia Astrakhan

Recent Stories

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

6 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

6 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

7 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

8 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

8 hours ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.