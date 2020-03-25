Russian Aerospace Forces Pilots Start Flying Su-57 Fighters - Krasnaya Zvezda Newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian Aerospace Forces pilots have begun flying Su-57 fifth-generation fighters in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Armed Forces' newspaper, wrote Wednesday.

Previously, only Sukhoi Design Bureau testers flew Su-57 jets.

The Su-57 planes completed flight missions with practice of elements of single and group pilotage, air combat and combat use. Flights were carried out including with high overloads, as well as at maximum speed and altitude, the newspaper said.