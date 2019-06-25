Russian Aerospace Forces Receive 2 Il-76MD-M Military Transport Aircraft - Manufacturer

PATRIOT PARK (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Ilyushin Aviation Complex has handed to the Russian Aerospace Forces two modernized Il-76MD-M heavy military transport aircraft, and the third such aircraft will be handed until the end of 2019, Yury Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, told Sputnik ahead of the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

"As of today, two IL-76MD-M have been handed, and another one is in high degree of readiness. It must be delivered in 2019 ... The first flight of Il-78M2 refueling aircraft is scheduled for this year," Grudinin said.

In August 2013, the Russian Defense Ministry signed a state contract with Ilyushin Aviation Complex to perform the work on the deep modernization of Il-76MD heavy military transport aircraft and Il-78M refueling aircraft.

The purpose of this work was to extend the operation time of the aircraft, install modern navigation and communication equipment and also to replace equipment that is no longer being manufactured.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. As of now, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

