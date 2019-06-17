UrduPoint.com
Russian Aerospace Forces Receive 2 Modern MiG-35 Fighters - Head Of MiG Corporation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian Aerospace Forces Receive 2 Modern MiG-35 Fighters - Head of MiG Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The Russian Aerospace Forces have received two modern MiG-35 fighters and will receive four more before the end of the year, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG Director General Ilya Tarasenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have made a significant breakthrough in the MiG-35 program over the past three years. We have launched the construction of this aircraft rapidly.

Over two and a half years we have moved from development activities to a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, and, under this contract, we have already delivered two first aircraft to the Aerospace Forces for tests. We plan to deliver the remaining four aircraft by the end of the year," Tarasenko said.

He added that the corporation expected to sign a new contact for MiG-35 deliveries with the Russian Defense Ministry.

