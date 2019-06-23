Russian Aerospace Forces Receive 2 Newest Mi-28NM Helicopters - Russian Helicopters CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The Russian Aerospace Forces have received two newest Mi-28NM attack helicopters and six more such machines are expected to be handed to the military in 2020, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters company, Andrey Boginsky, said.

"As many as two helicopters have already been handed to the Defense Ministry. They will join state tests. A batch of six machines is expected to be handed to the Russian Aerospace Forces next year," Boginsky said in the air of Zvezda broadcaster.

According to chief designer of the helicopter Vitaly Scherbina, Mi-28NM is capable to use a wide range of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, which enables the helicopter to shoot down the missiles of the enemy.

The Mi-28NM "Night Hunter," currently developed by Rostec's Russian Helicopters, is a modernized version of the Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter. The Mi-28NM is a new-generation all-weather attack helicopter, able to fulfill a wide range of tasks, including armored vehicles destruction, low-speed aerial targets destruction, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.

A prototype of the Mi-28NM is currently undergoing state tests before introduction into service.