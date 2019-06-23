UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aerospace Forces Receive 2 Newest Mi-28NM Helicopters - Russian Helicopters CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces Receive 2 Newest Mi-28NM Helicopters - Russian Helicopters CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The Russian Aerospace Forces have received two newest Mi-28NM attack helicopters and six more such machines are expected to be handed to the military in 2020, the CEO of the Russian Helicopters company, Andrey Boginsky, said.

"As many as two helicopters have already been handed to the Defense Ministry. They will join state tests. A batch of six machines is expected to be handed to the Russian Aerospace Forces next year," Boginsky said in the air of Zvezda broadcaster.

According to chief designer of the helicopter Vitaly Scherbina, Mi-28NM is capable to use a wide range of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, which enables the helicopter to shoot down the missiles of the enemy.

The Mi-28NM "Night Hunter," currently developed by Rostec's Russian Helicopters, is a modernized version of the Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter. The Mi-28NM is a new-generation all-weather attack helicopter, able to fulfill a wide range of tasks, including armored vehicles destruction, low-speed aerial targets destruction, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.

A prototype of the Mi-28NM is currently undergoing state tests before introduction into service.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Company Vehicles 2020

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

43 minutes ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.