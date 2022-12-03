Russian Aerospace Forces Receive New Batch of Sukhoi Su-35S Fighter Aircraft - Supplier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces received a new batch of Sukhoi Su-35S fighter aircraft, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Saturday.

"The UAC aviation enterprise in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur (in Russia's Far East) has manufactured and handed over another batch of new Su-35S aircraft to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Government Coordination Council monitors compliance with the equipment requirements of the armed forces and observes delivery schedules," the UAC said in a statement.

The multi-purpose fighter Su-35S is a 4++ generation airplane that passed a cycle of ground and flight tests in various operating modes. The new batch has already been transported from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant to the place of service.

UAC General Director Yury Slyusar noted that all production facilities of the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant are fully loaded, but the plant manages to supply aviation equipment within deadlines stipulated by the contracts, while also meeting the needs of the Russian defense ministry.