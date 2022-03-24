Russian Aerospace Forces Received 2 Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighter Jets - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Since the start of 2022, the Russian Aerospace Forces have received two more state-of-the-art fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets, a source told Sputnik.

"Two Su-57s have been handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces since the beginning of the year.

Both aircraft flew from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant to Aerospace Forces flight centers. One to Akhtubinsk, the second to Lipetsk," the source said.

So, Russia's Aerospace Forces now have three Su-57 fighters.