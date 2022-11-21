UrduPoint.com

Russian Aerospace Forces Received Su-30SM2, Yak-130 Aircraft, More To Come This Year - UAC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces received Su-30SM2 fighters and Yak-130 combat training aircraft, and another batch will be transferred before the end of the year, the Russian government said, citing the United Aircraft Corporation.

"The Irkutsk Aviation Plant of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of state corporation Rostec) has manufactured and handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry new fighters Su-30SM2 and combat training aicraft Yak-130," the statement says.

The number of transferred aircraft is not specified.

"As part of Rostec, we continue to fulfill our obligations under the state defense order.

Today, another batch of vehicles is in production, which will be handed over to the customer by the end of the year," UAC CEO Yuri Slyusar is quoted by the government as saying.

"In the light of the current tasks, the industry is acting in solidarity with the Ministry of Defense. The Coordinating Council under the government controls the provision of the needs of the Armed Forces for equipment and compliance with the delivery deadlines," Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

