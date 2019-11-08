UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aerospace Forces Start Daily Helicopter Patrols In Northern Syria - Pilot

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:43 AM

Russian Aerospace Forces Start Daily Helicopter Patrols in Northern Syria - Pilot

Russian Aerospace Forces have begun daily helicopters patrols in Syria's northern provinces, Russian military pilot Dmitry Ivanov told reporters

AL TABQAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Aerospace Forces have begun daily helicopters patrols in Syria's northern provinces, Russian military pilot Dmitry Ivanov told reporters.

"We have begun to carry out special air patrolling tasks in the northern provinces of Syria. Air patrolling is carried out on several routes. Flights are conducted in helicopter ... pairs at altitudes of 50-60 meters [164-200 feet]," Ivanov said.

According to the pilot, the main goal of the patrols, which will be conducted daily, is to ensure security in patrol zones and escort military police convoys.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on October 22, a joint memorandum was signed in Russia's Sochi that stipulated conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria, who were ordered to retreat 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Turkish border.

The 10-point document also lays out a variety of patrol missions that are to be carried out by the Russian military contingent, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal's implementation.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Tayyip Erdogan October Border From

Recent Stories

Trump will not impose tariffs on EU cars: Juncker

3 minutes ago

Russia Attaches Great Importance to 2020 NPT Revie ..

3 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.