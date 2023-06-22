Russian Aerospace Forces Strike Warehouse of Foreign Arms, Equipment in Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a missile attack on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment in Ukraine overnight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"(On Wednesday night), the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons on a warehouse of foreign-made weapons and military equipment delivered to Ukraine. The designated object is hit. The target has been reached," the ministry said in a statement.