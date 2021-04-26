UrduPoint.com
Russian Aerospace Forces Successfully Test New Anti-Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Russian Aerospace Forces have successfully conducted a test launch of a new anti-ballistic missile of its missile defense system, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"At the Sary Shagan test site [in Kazakhstan] the combat crew of the air and missile defense forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted another test launch of a new missile of the Russian missile defense system," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian military, the test confirmed the parameters of the new anti-ballistic missile that completed its test objective with accuracy.

