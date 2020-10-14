Russian Aerospace Forces' Support to Syria Changes War Course Against Militants - Damascus

The support of the Russian Aerospace Forces to Syria's military has changed the course of a war against terrorists and paralyzed their capabilities, Hassan Suleiman, the head of the Syrian army's political department, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the Syrian forces had managed to liberate large swathes of the country with the help provided by Moscow

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The support of the Russian Aerospace Forces to Syria's military has changed the course of a war against terrorists and paralyzed their capabilities, Hassan Suleiman, the head of the Syrian army's political department, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the Syrian forces had managed to liberate large swathes of the country with the help provided by Moscow.

On September 30, Russia marked the fifth anniversary of the beginning of its military operation - an airstrike campaign - in the middle Eastern country, during which the Syrian army, with the support of Russia's military forces, managed to liberate most of the country's territory from militants, return life to normal in Syria's largest cities and create conditions to begin the restoration of the state. To date, terrorists have controlled only part of Syria's Idlib � one of the 15 provinces.

"Russia's participation in the fight against terrorism in Syria has changed the situation on the ground.

Airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces on targets of armed terrorist organizations, on their camps, headquarters and weapon depots had paralyzed capabilities of militants," Suleiman said.

The Syrian army has succeeded to free a large part of the country's areas with the help of Russia's air forces, Suleiman added, noting that one of the most strategically important victories over the terrorists was the participation of Russia's military when liberating neighborhoods of Syria's Aleppo and Damascus.

Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with the Assad government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), the defeat of which in Syria and Iraq was announced at the end of 2017. As of now, the country's authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis, the restoration of Syria and the return of refugees.