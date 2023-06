Russian Aerospace Forces Target Air Defense Systems of Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Russian aerospace forces have launched a group attack on air defense systems, covering critical military infrastructure facilities of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Tonight (on Thursday night), the Russian aerospace forces carried out a group strike using long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons against enemy air defense systems covering key critical military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. All assigned objects are hit," the ministry said in a statement.