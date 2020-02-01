Russian Aerospace Forces to Evacuate Russians From Virus-Stricken China - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will be engaged in bringing Russian nationals from China's provinces that are most affected by the novel coronavirus beginning on Saturday, at the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

"At the order of Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, airplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces will be engaged in evacuating Russian nationals from China's regions that have been most severely affected by the coronavirus. [The aircraft] will begin to carry out the flight later today," Peskov told reporters.