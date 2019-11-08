UrduPoint.com
Russian Aerospace Forces To Get 1st Batch-Produced Su-57 Fighter By 2019 End - Ministry

Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 1st Batch-Produced Su-57 Fighter by 2019 End - Ministry

ON-AMUR, Russia, November 8 (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive the first batch-produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter by the end of the year, as it is almost ready, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Friday

Under the contract, the Aerospace Forces should receive 76 Su-57 fighters by 2028, the official recalled.

"The first batch-produced Su-57 aircraft is almost ready to be sent to the troops. It will be delivered to the Aerospace Forces by the end of the year. We expect one more aircraft next year, and then several-fold production increase is expected," Krivoruchko told reporters after visiting the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant in the Russian Far East, where the fighters are constructed.

