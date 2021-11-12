UrduPoint.com

Russian Aerospace Forces To Get 4 Serial Su-57 5th-Generation Fighters In December -Source

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 4 Serial Su-57 5th-Generation Fighters in December -Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Russian Aerospace Forces will get four serial Su-57 fifth-generation fighters in December, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik.

"In December, the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur will supply the Russian Aerospace Forces with four serial fighters Su-57," the source said.

According to the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are currently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft they have received.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.

Related Topics

Russia December All Industry

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

8 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

8 hours ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

8 hours ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

9 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.