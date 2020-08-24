UrduPoint.com
Russian Aerospace Forces To Receive SU-34M Bomber In 2021 - Defense Company

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive SU-34M Bomber in 2021 - Defense Company

Russian Aerospace Forces will receive upgraded Su-34M bomber in 2021, the director general of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yury Slyusar, said

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian Aerospace Forces will receive upgraded Su-34M bomber in 2021, the director general of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yury Slyusar, said.

"The look of the Su-34M, which it has now, makes the aircraft unique, and the mass supplies will begin next year," Syusar said, as aired on Zvezda channel.

