Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive SU-34M Bomber in 2021 - Defense Company

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian Aerospace Forces will receive upgraded Su-34M bomber in 2021, the director general of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yury Slyusar, said.

"The look of the Su-34M, which it has now, makes the aircraft unique, and the mass supplies will begin next year," Syusar said, as aired on Zvezda channel.