Russian Agency for Tourism Abolished - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism is abolished, while its functions will be transferred to the Ministry of Economic Development, according to the corresponding decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin published on Thursday.

"In order to improve public administration in the field of tourism and tourism activities, increase the efficiency of the development of the tourism industry and optimize the structure of federal executive bodies, I decide: 1. Abolish the Federal Agency for Tourism. 2. Transfer the functions of the abolished Federal Agency for Tourism to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation," the decree read.

The decree comes into force on October 20.