Russian Agency Preliminary Bans Catching Marine Mammals in 2020 - Greenpeace

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources has preliminary dismissed an application for catching marine mammals in 2020, Oganes Targulyan, the leading expert at Greenpeace Russia told Sputnik on Friday, citing an official letter from the agency, in the wake of a scandal involving the so-called whale jail.

Under the existing law, catching marine animals is only allowed for indigenous groups as well as for research and cultural and education purposes after receiving authorization from the federal service.

"The letter reads” not in conformity with the law ” meaning this is essentially a refusal. They have not accepted these documents. [It has been stated that] the materials are not in conformity with the law," Targulyan said.

The expert noted that the application could be amended and resubmitted.

In October 2018, the "whale jail" found in Russia's Primorsky Territory made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a group of endangered marine mammals, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China. A probe was launched to look into potential illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orca and beluga whales was caught illegally and trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable conditions. As they are currently being freed, the companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).