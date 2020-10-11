UrduPoint.com
Russian Agricultural Sector Demonstrated Stability Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Putin Says

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The Russian agricultural industry demonstrated resilience amid the coronavirus pandemic and no disruptions in domestic food supplies occurred in these difficult times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to stress that even in the difficult conditions linked to the coronavirus epidemic, amid the restrictions, the domestic agro-industrial complex continued to work steadily," Putin said in an address, broadcast by the Rossiya-24 tv channel.

According to the Russian president, the harvest rates are high and more than 120 million tonnes (metric tons) of grain are expected to be harvested this year.

"In the most difficult and challenging months and weeks of this year, we did not allow disruptions in food supplies, the sowing campaign was carried out on time and in full, and the harvesting campaign started on time this summer," Putin pointed out, congratulating workers of the Russian agricultural sector.

