Russian Agriculture Ministry Maintains Grain Harvest Forecast for 2021 at 127.4Mln Tonnes

NOVOROSSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Russian Agriculture Ministry maintains the forecast for the grain harvest in Russia in 2021 at 127.4 million tonnes, the gross harvest of wheat is expected to be 81 million tonnes, Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut told reporters.

"Currently, the ministry of agriculture maintains a forecast of 127.4 million tonnes, this is our baseline forecast. Despite certain moments associated with certain climatic conditions, we believe that a number of regions of the country will collect more than we expected. A number of regions will collect less. But, nevertheless, we keep the forecast," Lut said.

"We have 81 million tonnes for wheat, we confirm it. So far we have it unchanged. Let's look a little later at any adjustments," the deputy minister added.

She also said that as of July 19, Russia had harvested just over 30 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight.

"Probably, closer to the middle of harvesting we will understand how the forecast will be corrected. But so far everything is stable with us," she said.

Grain exports from Russia in the 2020-2021 agricultural year, which concluded on June 30, 2021, could reach 49 million tonnes, including 37.6 million tonnes of wheat, Lut told reporters.