Russian Agriculture Ministry Mulling Inviting Students, Detainees To Help With Farming

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:58 PM

Russian Ministry of Agriculture said Wednesday it was considering inviting the unemployed, students of agriculture colleges and universities, and detainees for help with the farming

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian Ministry of Agriculture said Wednesday it was considering inviting the unemployed, students of agriculture colleges and universities, and detainees for help with the farming.

The country's farms are facing lack of foreign workers because of the current entry restrictions, so the ministry and agricultural holdings are looking inside the country for people to work during the harvest this year.

Agricultural sector is exempt from the non-working period introduced in Russia to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so the ministry intends to try and employ people from the other sectors of the economy, whose jobs were cut or suspended.

The ministry also might turn to some 11,000 students of agriculture colleges and universities to employ them at the farms.

"This will not only be a significant help to the agricultural sector, but will help students retain the knowledge they received via practice," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this might also help students in the search for employment in the future.

Finally, the ministry is working with the detention authorities on inviting detainees if the security could be ensured.

People sentenced to community service instead of imprisonment could also be offered such work.

