UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Agriculture Ministry Plans Further Use Of Grain Export Quotas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Agriculture Ministry Plans Further Use of Grain Export Quotas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian Agriculture Ministry plans to use the grain export quota mechanism in the future, taking into account the demand for Russian grain abroad, as the lack of control measures may lead to grain deficit in Russia, the ministry's spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In late March, the Russian government introduced a quota for the export of wheat, rye, barley and corn from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the amount of 7 million tonnes. The restrictions were to be valid until June 30, 2020.

However, the ministry said on Sunday that the quota had been exhausted on April 26, and the export had been discontinued.

"Russian grain is in high demand in the markets of third countries, and the lack of control measures could lead to grain shortages in the domestic market. The ministry plans to use this mechanism in the future," the spokesperson said.

Russia and EAEU countries now have high demand for grain, so traders have an opportunity to redirect sales and sell grain on the market of Russia and the EAEU, he noted.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Lead March April May June Sunday 2020 Market From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

58 minutes ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

8 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Prote ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still ..

8 minutes ago

Poles should boycott 'risky' vote during pandemic: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.