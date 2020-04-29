Russian Agriculture Ministry Plans Further Use of Grain Export Quotas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian Agriculture Ministry plans to use the grain export quota mechanism in the future, taking into account the demand for Russian grain abroad, as the lack of control measures may lead to grain deficit in Russia, the ministry's spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In late March, the Russian government introduced a quota for the export of wheat, rye, barley and corn from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the amount of 7 million tonnes. The restrictions were to be valid until June 30, 2020.

However, the ministry said on Sunday that the quota had been exhausted on April 26, and the export had been discontinued.

"Russian grain is in high demand in the markets of third countries, and the lack of control measures could lead to grain shortages in the domestic market. The ministry plans to use this mechanism in the future," the spokesperson said.

Russia and EAEU countries now have high demand for grain, so traders have an opportunity to redirect sales and sell grain on the market of Russia and the EAEU, he noted.