Russian Agriculture Ministry Says Estimates Grain Harvest In 2023 At 123Mln Tonnes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Russia's grain harvest is expected to reach 123 million tonnes in 2023, including 78 million tonnes of wheat, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday

"We expect that in 2023 the volume of grain, taking into account the new regions, will be about 123 million tonnes, of which about 78 million tonnes is wheat," Patrushev said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Russian government.

Patrushev added that such a level of the gross harvest would allow to fully ensure national food security and continue deliveries of products to foreign partners in the declared volume.

In 2022, Russia registered a record gross grain harvest of 157.676 million tonnes, which was 29.9% more than in 2021.

