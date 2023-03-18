Russian Agriculture Must Be Exempt From Sanctions for Grain Deal to Be Extended - Nebenzia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) If the United States and the European Union sincerely want the Black Sea Grain Initiative to be further extended, they have two months to lift the sanctions regime imposed on Russia's agricultural sector, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"If Brussels, Washington and London are genuinely interested to continue the export of food from Ukraine through the maritime humanitarian corridor then they have two months to exempt from their sanctions the entire chain of operations which accompany the Russian agricultural sector," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday.