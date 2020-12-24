UrduPoint.com
Russian Agriculture Watchdog Allows Tomatoes Supplies From 12 Azeri Companies From Dec 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor has lifted restrictions on the supply of tomatoes to Russia from 12 Azerbaijani enterprises from December 24, Rosselkhoznadzor's deputy head Anton Karmazin told reporters.

"The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision informs about the removal of temporary restrictions on the supply of tomatoes from 12 Azerbaijani enterprises located in areas where South American tomato moth was not detected in 2020 from December 24, 2020," Karmazin said.

He said that the restrictions had lifted based on the results of consideration of the letter from the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and under the guarantees of this department.

Rosselkhoznadzor banned the import of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia from December 10 due to continued supply of Azerbaijani products with pests, South American tomato moth and eastern moth. Last week, the department announced the lifting of restrictions on the import of tomatoes and apples for several Azeri enterprises.

