Russian Air Carriers Increase Passenger Transport by 11.2% in 10 Months of 2019

Russian air carriers increased passenger transport by 11.2 percent in the first ten months of 2019 to 110.3 million people compared with the same period of last year, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian air carriers increased passenger transport by 11.2 percent in the first ten months of 2019 to 110.3 million people compared with the same period of last year, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) announced on Wednesday.

The agency said that the passenger transport on the international flights increased by 17.7 percent to 47.9 million people, while the passenger transport on the domestic flights rose by 6.6 percent to 62.3 million people.

According to Rosaviatsia, Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot transported 31.6 million people in the first ten months of 2019, an increase by 5.7 percent year-on-year.