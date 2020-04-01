Russian Air Carriers to Receive About $19Mln for Repatriating Nationals - Mishustin

Russia's air carriers will receive 1.5 billion rubles (about $19 million) as compensation for returning nationals stuck abroad amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

"Air carriers will receive 1.

5 billion rubles to compensate costs associated with the evacuation of people from other countries due to the spread of the coronavirus infection," Mishustin said during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the government.

Russia already has a set of measures in place to assist the population and the economy during the outbreak. In particular, the government has reserved 1.4 trillion rubles to support businesses affected by the pandemic, as well as to safeguard the country's unemployed population, those on medical leave and those who have taken out loans and mortgages.

The country has confirmed 2,777 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities.