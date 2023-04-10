Russian Air Defense Destroyed Over 100 Bayraktar Drones During Special Operation -Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian air defense systems have destroyed more than 100 Turkish Bayraktar drones since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Lieut. Gen. Andrei Demin, Commander of Russia's Air Defence Troops, told reporters.

"I want to point out right away that there are practically no fundamental differences in the fight against strategic-level drones such as the American Global Hawk (RQ-4) and Reaper (MQ-9) or operational-tactical Turkish 'Bayraktar-TB' in comparison with the counteraction of modern manned aircraft. This is eloquently evidenced by the destruction of more than 100 Bayraktars delivered to Ukraine over the entire period of the special military operation," Demin said.

He added that the units of the Russian air defense forces received the first Russian radar systems to fight mini-drones in 2022.