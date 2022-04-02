UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Helicopters Near Ukraine's Sumy - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Helicopters Near Ukraine's Sumy - Defense Ministry

The Russian air defense has downed two Ukrainian helicopter gunships near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian air defense has downed two Ukrainian helicopter gunships near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

"Russian air defenses positioned near the city of Sumy and the town of Urozhaine struck down two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters. They also destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Sumy

Recent Stories

Fawad issues directives for establishment of commi ..

Fawad issues directives for establishment of commission to probe global conspira ..

3 minutes ago
 Moon sighting meeting to hold today

Moon sighting meeting to hold today

3 minutes ago
 Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law an ..

Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law and Justice

4 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Cruci ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Crucial Fuel Depots in Central Ukra ..

4 minutes ago
 Sasta Bazaars set up to provide edible items on su ..

Sasta Bazaars set up to provide edible items on subsidized rates during Ramazan

4 minutes ago
 Five corona patients admitted in LRH

Five corona patients admitted in LRH

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.