Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Helicopters Near Ukraine's Sumy - Defense Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 01:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian air defense has downed two Ukrainian helicopter gunships near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
"Russian air defenses positioned near the city of Sumy and the town of Urozhaine struck down two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters. They also destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.