MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The Russian air defense has downed two Ukrainian helicopter gunships near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

"Russian air defenses positioned near the city of Sumy and the town of Urozhaine struck down two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters. They also destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told a news briefing.