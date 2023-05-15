UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Defense Downs Storm Shadow Missile - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Russian air defense units have downed one Storm Shadow missile and 10 HIMARS shells over the past day, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Russian side informed about intercepting the Storm Shadow missile for the first time.

"Air defense systems intercepted seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and ten HIMARS multiple rocket launchers during the day," the ministry said in a statement.

