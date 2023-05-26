Russian Air Defense Downs Ukrainian Missile in Rostov Region - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Russian air defense system shot down a Ukrainian missile in the Morozovsk area of the Rostov region on Thursday, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"An air defense system went off in the Morozovsk area, shooting down a Ukrainian missile. The military is doing their job. Remain calm," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.