Russian Air Defense Forces Shot Down Ukrainian Drone In Bryansk Region - Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 09:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian drone in Klintsy, Bryansk Region, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.
"Today, the Russian Armed Forces' air defense system in Klintsy shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV. There were no casualties. The balcony of a residential building was damaged," Bogomaz said.
Emergencies services are working at the site.