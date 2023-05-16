Russian Air Defense Forces Shot Down Ukrainian Drone in Bryansk Region - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian drone in Klintsy, Bryansk Region, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"Today, the Russian Armed Forces' air defense system in Klintsy shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV. There were no casualties. The balcony of a residential building was damaged," Bogomaz said.

Emergencies services are working at the site.