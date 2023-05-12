UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Defense Forces Take Down Enemy UAV In Crimea - Regional Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Russian Air Defense Forces Take Down Enemy UAV in Crimea - Regional Head

Russia's air defense systems took down an enemy drone, which caused no casualties or damage, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said on Friday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's air defense systems took down an enemy drone, which caused no casualties or damage, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said on Friday.

"An enemy UAV was shot down by air defense forces in western Crimea. There are no casualties or damage. The situation is under control," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

The official urged to remain calm and believed only trusted sources of information.

Related Topics

Drone Russia

Recent Stories

Russians have cut their expenses this year, about ..

Russians have cut their expenses this year, about a new platform for online shop ..

8 minutes ago
 Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Russia-South Africa Relat ..

Putin, Ramaphosa Discuss Russia-South Africa Relations, Ukraine - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 US Launches Small Modular Reactor Simulator in Rom ..

US Launches Small Modular Reactor Simulator in Romania to Train Workforce - Stat ..

8 minutes ago
 Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Faces New Arrest ..

Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Faces New Arrest If Refused Bail -Pakistani Int ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be ..

Erdogan Says Opposition Election Nominee Should Be Ashamed of Accusations Agains ..

2 minutes ago
 Protests in Pakistan Unlikely to Trigger Change in ..

Protests in Pakistan Unlikely to Trigger Change in Power - Senator

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.