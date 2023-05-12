Russian Air Defense Forces Take Down Enemy UAV in Crimea - Regional Head

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's air defense systems took down an enemy drone, which caused no casualties or damage, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said on Friday.

"An enemy UAV was shot down by air defense forces in western Crimea. There are no casualties or damage. The situation is under control," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

The official urged to remain calm and believed only trusted sources of information.