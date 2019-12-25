Russian Air Defense Forces to Receive New Advanced Weapons - Branch Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Russian air defense troops will be receiving new physical principles weapons, the chief of the branch, Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov, said.

The term refers to weapons based on the newest technologies, for instance, laser and super-high frequency arms.

"In the future, air defense forces are expected to receive new physical principles weapons that are currently being developed," Leonov told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.