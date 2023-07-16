Russian Air Defense, Navy Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Russian air defense systems and naval forces are repelling an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The air defense forces and the fleet are repelling an attack by enemy UAVs on Sevastopol over the sea around Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava," Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Sunday.

The governor emphasized that all Sevastopol emergency services are on high alert.