SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian air defense shot down 9 drones and suppressed by means of electronic warfare another 19 drones while repelling an attack on Crimea's east, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"At night, in the east of Crimea, air defense forces shot down 9 UAVs, another 19 were suppressed by electronic warfare. There were no casualties," Aksyonov said on Telegram.