Open Menu

Russian Air Defense Repels Drone Attack In Eastern Crimea - Region's Head

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Russian Air Defense Repels Drone Attack in Eastern Crimea - Region's Head

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian air defense shot down 9 drones and suppressed by means of electronic warfare another 19 drones while repelling an attack on Crimea's east, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said.

"At night, in the east of Crimea, air defense forces shot down 9 UAVs, another 19 were suppressed by electronic warfare. There were no casualties," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Attack Russia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

10 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

10 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

10 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

10 hours ago
Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

10 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

10 hours ago
 US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

10 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

11 hours ago

More Stories From World