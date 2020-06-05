Russian Air Defense Repels Simulated Airstrike at Moscow During Inspection - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russian air and missile defense forces repelled a simulated airstrike at Moscow, shooting down all "enemy" reconnaissance aircraft and drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The operational readiness inspection was held in the special-purpose air and missile defense command, covering Moscow and the Central Industrial District. The role of reconnaissance aircraft and drones at low, medium and high altitudes was played by Su-35S, Su-34, Su-30SM fighters, as well as Mi-24P helicopters.

"During the inspection, the alert units ... timely detected and carried out conventional firing at all control targets. In total, the combat crews of S-400 Triumf, S-300 Favorit anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems completed more than 30 simulated missile launches, "the release said.

The inspection involved more than 40 combat crews of anti-aircraft missile and radar units. Cooperation with the air defense alert force of the Western Military District has been worked out.