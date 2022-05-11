UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone In Kursk Region's Border Zone - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Russian Air Defense Shoots Down Ukrainian Drone in Kursk Region's Border Zone - Governor

Russian air defense in the Kursk region shot down a Ukrainian drone in the border zone, no casualties or damage were reported, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian air defense in the Kursk region shot down a Ukrainian drone in the border zone, no casualties or damage were reported, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday.

"The volleys that residents of the Rylsky district reported today were related to the work of our air defense against a Ukrainian drone in the border zone. The UAV was shot down, there were no casualties or damage," Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Drone Governor Russia Kursk Border

Recent Stories

ECP reserves verdict on PTI's plea seeking disqual ..

ECP reserves verdict on PTI's plea seeking disqualification of dissidents

23 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir Baloch joins National Party

Abdul Qadir Baloch joins National Party

5 minutes ago
 EU Favors Phase Out of Russian Gas Imports Over Ba ..

EU Favors Phase Out of Russian Gas Imports Over Ban in Next Sanction Package - S ..

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,605 new COVID-19 infections, 6 ..

Malaysia reports 2,605 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

5 minutes ago
 Warehouse sealed for packing counterfeit shampoo

Warehouse sealed for packing counterfeit shampoo

5 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.