Russian air defense in the Kursk region shot down a Ukrainian drone in the border zone, no casualties or damage were reported, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian air defense in the Kursk region shot down a Ukrainian drone in the border zone, no casualties or damage were reported, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday.

"The volleys that residents of the Rylsky district reported today were related to the work of our air defense against a Ukrainian drone in the border zone. The UAV was shot down, there were no casualties or damage," Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.