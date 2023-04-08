(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A missile launched from Ukraine has been shot down by Russian air defense systems over the city of Feodosia on the Crimean peninsula, Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Aksyonov's adviser, Oleg Kryuchkov, said that air defense systems had engaged in the Feodosia region.

"A missile fired from the direction of Ukraine has been shot down over Feodosia," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Kryuchkov, in turn, noted that debris of the missile had fallen near one of the settlements of Crimea. There are no casualties or destruction reported yet, he added.