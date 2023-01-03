UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Drones Near Sevastopol - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 01:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the Black Sea near Sevastopol, the governor of the Crimean city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he said that the first drone had been shot down by Russian air defense forces.

"Air defense systems shot down another drone over the sea. Our military continues to repel the attack," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

In October, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

