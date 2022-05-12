Russian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Ukrainian Cluster Warhead Missiles in Kherson - Source

Russian air defense systems defending Kherson shot down two missiles of Ukrainian forces over the northern outskirts of the city, a Russian security source told Sputnik

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian air defense systems defending Kherson shot down two missiles of Ukrainian forces over the northern outskirts of the city, a Russian security source told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, Russian air defense shot down two missiles with a cluster warhead on the northern outskirts of Kherson," the source said.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a series of loud explosions were heard in the center of Kherson.