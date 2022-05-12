UrduPoint.com

Russian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Ukrainian Cluster Warhead Missiles In Kherson - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 10:53 PM

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian air defense systems defending Kherson shot down two missiles of Ukrainian forces over the northern outskirts of the city, a Russian security source told Sputnik.

"According to preliminary data, Russian air defense shot down two missiles with a cluster warhead on the northern outskirts of Kherson," the source said.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a series of loud explosions were heard in the center of Kherson.

