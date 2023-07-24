Russian Air Defense Shot Down 35 Ukrainian Drones in Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian air defense forces have shot down 35 Ukrainian drones and intercepted one HIMARS long-range guided missile in Donbas, the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions over past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Air defense forces have intercepted one HIMARS long-range guided missile.

Moreover, according to the data of the defense ministry, 35 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near the settlements of Kolomyichykha, Kuzemivka, Topolivka in the Luhansk People's Republic, Berezove, Bilohorivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Zelenyi Hai,� Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Nova Kakhovka and Sahy in the Kherson Region," the ministry stated.