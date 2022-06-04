- Home
Russian Air Defense Systems Worked In Sky Over Kherson
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM
KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Russia's anti-aircraft defense systems worked in the skies over the outskirts of Kherson, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Three explosions were heard, two of them very strong.
