UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Defense Troops Escort 2 US Bombers B-52N Over Pacific Ocean - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russian Air Defense Troops Escort 2 US Bombers B-52N Over Pacific Ocean - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Air Defense Troops escorted two strategic US Air Force bombers B-52N, which operated over the northeastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 17, 2020, Russian airspace controls detected and escorted a pair of US Air Force strategic bombers B-52N that flew in airspace over the neutral waters of the northeastern Pacific Ocean and did not approach the borders of Russia" the statement says.

It noted that the flight had been carried out at a distance of more than 300 kilometers (180 miles) from Russian borders.

Related Topics

Russia June 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

42 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

43 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

2 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.