Russian Air Defense Troops Escort 2 US Bombers B-52N Over Pacific Ocean - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Air Defense Troops escorted two strategic US Air Force bombers B-52N, which operated over the northeastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 17, 2020, Russian airspace controls detected and escorted a pair of US Air Force strategic bombers B-52N that flew in airspace over the neutral waters of the northeastern Pacific Ocean and did not approach the borders of Russia" the statement says.

It noted that the flight had been carried out at a distance of more than 300 kilometers (180 miles) from Russian borders.