Russian Air Defense Units Repel Massive Missile Strike At Kavkaz 2020 Military Exercises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Servicemen of the air defense units of Russia's Southern Military District repelled a massive missile and air strike during the Kavkaz 2020 strategic command and staff exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"At the Ashuluk training ground, air defense units of the Southern Military District successfully repelled a massive missile and air strike," the ministry said.

"Aerospace Forces crews performed flights as control targets to check the air defense forces of the Southern Military District on duty.

Electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles... were used against the intruder aircraft," it said.

The Kavkaz-2020 exercises are being held on September 21-26 in the Southern Military District and on the Black and Caspian seas under the leadership of General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Russia's General Staff. The drills will involve some 80,000 people, including Emergency Ministry officers and up to 1,000 military of Armenia, Belarus, Iran, China, Myanmar and Pakistan.

