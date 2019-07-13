Russian Air Defenses at Hmeimim Airbase Destroy 3 UAVs Launched by Idlib Militants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Russian air defenses at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria shot down three aerial drones launched by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said Friday.

"On the night of June 12, 2019, militants from illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone attempted to attack the Russian Hmeimim airbase using unmanned aerial vehicles [UAV]. Air defenses at the base promptly detected and destroyed three UAVs at a safe distance from the facility," Bakin said at a daily briefing.

According to the general, the incident incurred no casualties or material damage, and the operations at the base were not interrupted.